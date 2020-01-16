Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

SBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.95. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 21.03%.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.