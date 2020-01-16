Comparing Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and Banner (NYSE:BANR)

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Banner and Bank of Hawaii, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banner 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bank of Hawaii 0 1 0 0 2.00

Banner currently has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.14%. Bank of Hawaii has a consensus price target of $82.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.73%. Given Banner’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Banner is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banner and Bank of Hawaii’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banner $544.70 million 3.40 $136.51 million $4.09 13.28 Bank of Hawaii $719.10 million 5.20 $219.60 million $5.23 17.76

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Banner. Banner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Banner has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banner and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banner 24.84% 10.08% 1.28% Bank of Hawaii 29.05% 17.33% 1.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Banner shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Banner pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Banner pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banner has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Banner is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Banner beats Bank of Hawaii on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it engages in the mortgage banking operations through the origination and sale of one- to four-family and multi-family residential loans. Further, the company provides electronic and digital banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 182 branch offices, including 179 Banner Bank branches and 3 Islanders Bank branches located in Washington, Oregon, California, and Idaho. It also operates 17 Banner Bank loan production offices located in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, and Utah. Banner Corporation was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; loan and lease products, including residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; and retail insurance products. This segment provides its products and services through 69 branch locations and 382 ATMs in Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment's product lines comprise corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; and commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders. This segment also provides international banking and merchant services. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment offers private and international client banking, trust, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services for individuals and families, high-net-worth individuals, corporations, government entities, and foundations. This segment also provides brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

