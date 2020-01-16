Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Concrete Pumping in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $83.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.38 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Concrete Pumping by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

