Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc acquired 28,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $111,108.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,135,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,214.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala bought 13,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $53,598.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 942,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,343. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

CNFR stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Conifer will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

