ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.01 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNOB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

