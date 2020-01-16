Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSTM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Constellium has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,408,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 56,830 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth $1,579,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 121,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

