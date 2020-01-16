ContentBox (BOX) Market Cap Hits $2.69 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $84,424.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, UEX, Huobi and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007695 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000450 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,919,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CPDAX, Bilaxy, UEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.