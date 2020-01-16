Contrasting Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) & Novocure (OTCMKTS:NVCR)

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) and Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westaim and Novocure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $4.50 million 63.00 $16.79 million N/A N/A Novocure $248.07 million 33.67 -$63.56 million ($0.69) -122.30

Westaim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novocure.

Volatility & Risk

Westaim has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novocure has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and Novocure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 595.03% 8.27% 7.16% Novocure -8.43% -18.45% -6.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Westaim and Novocure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A Novocure 0 3 3 0 2.50

Novocure has a consensus price target of $80.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.81%. Given Novocure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Novocure is more favorable than Westaim.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.6% of Novocure shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Novocure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

