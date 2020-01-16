Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 155.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.19% of Copa worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Copa by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Shares of CPA opened at $101.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $708.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.59 million. Copa had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

