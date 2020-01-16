Core-Mark (CORE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Core-Mark (NASDAQ: CORE):

1/14/2020 – Core-Mark was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2020 – Core-Mark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

1/8/2020 – Core-Mark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

1/4/2020 – Core-Mark was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Core-Mark was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Core-Mark was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of CORE opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Core-Mark by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Core-Mark by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Core-Mark by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Core-Mark by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Core-Mark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

