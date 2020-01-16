Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 974,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. Corecivic has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. Corecivic’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 186,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 27.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,987,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,267,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 456,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,478,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

