Cormark Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iamgold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

IMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.24.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$4.40 on Thursday. Iamgold has a 52-week low of C$3.08 and a 52-week high of C$5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -22.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.70.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$362.27 million during the quarter.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

