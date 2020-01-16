Cormark Weighs in on Iamgold Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Iamgold in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Iamgold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of Iamgold stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. Iamgold has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.07.

In related news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $790,700.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Iamgold by 1,484.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 463,934 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Iamgold by 125.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 914,882 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Iamgold by 15.7% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,141,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 290,269 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Iamgold in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

