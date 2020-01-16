Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.69 Billion

Analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce $2.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the lowest is $2.65 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $11.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $11.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus set a $42.00 target price on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

In other news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,160.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 6,470.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,390,000 after buying an additional 5,760,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corning by 82.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,025,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,700,000 after buying an additional 3,614,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 50.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,335,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,086,000 after buying an additional 1,448,979 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Corning by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,826,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 544.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,781,000 after purchasing an additional 992,638 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

