Corrado Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,862.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,035.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,818.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1,817.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,171.64.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.