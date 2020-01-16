Corrado Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Corrado Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 117,346 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 3.6% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $144.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.65. The stock has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

