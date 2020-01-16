Couchain (COU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,829.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Couchain has a market capitalization of $5,987.00 and $6,829.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.87 or 0.05889980 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00027093 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00034578 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128389 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001505 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

