Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,902.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,751 shares of company stock worth $8,680,501. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 25.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

