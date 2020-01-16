CPChain Market Capitalization Hits $1.57 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $107,753.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.34 or 0.01407613 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00032900 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000182 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000855 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.