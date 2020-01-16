CPUchain Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. One CPUchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. CPUchain has a total market cap of $9,698.00 and approximately $103.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CPUchain has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.93 or 0.03795611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00126273 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CPUchain Coin Profile

CPUchain’s genesis date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 13,864,750 coins. The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain. CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org. CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain.

Buying and Selling CPUchain

CPUchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPUchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPUchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

