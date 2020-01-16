CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltd (LON:NCYF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NCYF opened at GBX 60.74 ($0.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. CQS New City High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 61 ($0.80). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 58.94. The stock has a market cap of $262.79 million and a P/E ratio of 31.97.

About CQS New City High Yield Fund

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is managed by CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in fixed income securities such as corporate and government bonds, loan stocks, and high yielding bonds.

