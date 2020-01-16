CREDIT (CREDIT) Trading 61.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 61.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. CREDIT has a total market cap of $208,144.00 and $82,637.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00051097 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

