Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €125.00 Price Target

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €105.07 ($122.17).

Shares of MRK opened at €115.80 ($134.65) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €106.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €101.27. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

