Credit Suisse Group Boosts AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target to GBX 8,500

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 8,200 ($107.87) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,400 ($110.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,875.67 ($103.60).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,756.75 ($102.04) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,540 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,157.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.