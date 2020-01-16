Credit Suisse Group Boosts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $39.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.99.

BAC opened at $34.67 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $317.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

