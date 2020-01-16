CROAT (CROAT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $47.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $104,626.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded up 23.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 54.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,547,396 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

