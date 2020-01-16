Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN):

1/14/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

1/8/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

1/7/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – Cross Country Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

12/3/2019 – Cross Country Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of CCRN opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $360.66 million, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Get Cross Country Healthcare Inc alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $61,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,001.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $104,318.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,530.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $877,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $1,673,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $2,427,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.