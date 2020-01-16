CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCI. UBS Group lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of CCI opened at $144.05 on Thursday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.21 and a 200-day moving average of $137.66.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,614.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.