CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of CryoPort in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CryoPort’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CYRX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

CYRX stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $689.27 million, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.79. CryoPort has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a current ratio of 17.91.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 64.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CryoPort during the third quarter worth $50,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in CryoPort during the second quarter worth $404,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in CryoPort during the third quarter worth $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CryoPort by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the third quarter worth $211,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 135,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $1,998,532.80. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton purchased 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $52,219.36. Insiders have sold 150,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

