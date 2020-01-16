Cryptaur Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,210.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $9,210.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,068,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

