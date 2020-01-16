Cubiex (CBIX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,998.00

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Cubiex has a market cap of $277,524.00 and approximately $1,998.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex token can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cubiex Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,083,355 tokens. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports.

Buying and Selling Cubiex

Cubiex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

