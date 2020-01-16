Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.44 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report $5.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.82 billion and the lowest is $5.31 billion. Cummins reported sales of $6.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $23.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.30 billion to $23.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $23.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cfra cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.41.

Cummins stock opened at $172.61 on Thursday. Cummins has a 1-year low of $138.73 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,170,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,331,000 after purchasing an additional 276,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after buying an additional 629,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,936,000 after buying an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 173.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,462 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cummins by 27.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,932,000 after acquiring an additional 452,071 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.