Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 276,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,475,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on Cummins in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $172.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.73 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

