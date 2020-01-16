Cyberark Software Ltd to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cyberark Software in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.56 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cyberark Software’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.63.

Cyberark Software stock opened at $137.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.59. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $74.86 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,419,000 after purchasing an additional 173,562 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

