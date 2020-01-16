CyberMiles Market Cap Hits $9.95 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Cobinhood, Binance and Bibox. CyberMiles has a market cap of $9.95 million and $4.46 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00648084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00050081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000969 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00074577 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009234 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009016 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Zebpay, LBank, CoinBene, Koinex, Tokenomy, OKEx, DragonEX, BCEX, Huobi, Binance, IDCM and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

