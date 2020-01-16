CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CONE. Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $63.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 60.42%.

In related news, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $377,612.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,539 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,068 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 36.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in CyrusOne by 2.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 0.9% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 45,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.