Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires 14,127 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 1.02% of American Software worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMSWA. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 381,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 115,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in American Software by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 88,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,855,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President H Allan Dow sold 4,383 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $69,689.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 60,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 44,839 shares of company stock worth $707,225 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

AMSWA opened at $14.92 on Thursday. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.97 million, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 million. American Software had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

