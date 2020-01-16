Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires 7,223 Shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.47% of Continental Building Products worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 638.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 891,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,901,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Continental Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,077,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Continental Building Products by 6.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,679,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after acquiring an additional 163,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Continental Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut shares of Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE CBPX opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.36. Continental Building Products Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.16 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Building Products Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Building Products news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 10,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $364,027.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,946.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dennis Romps sold 8,949 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $327,443.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,475.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,207 shares of company stock worth $1,433,557. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

