Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires 8,049 Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,845 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 1.23% of BankFinancial worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BankFinancial during the first quarter worth $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 33,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

BFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BankFinancial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of BFIN opened at $12.79 on Thursday. BankFinancial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BankFinancial Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

BankFinancial Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

