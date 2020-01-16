Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Acquires Shares of 85,875 M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,875 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of M/I Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in M/I Homes by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. JMP Securities upgraded M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of MHO opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. M/I Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $46.57.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $653.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.31 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

