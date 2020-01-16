Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Boosts Holdings in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,906 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.78% of Newpark Resources worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 1,896.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 336.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 49,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 38,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $492.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.54. Newpark Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.38 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Douglas L. White sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $37,300.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul L. Howes bought 15,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 855,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,267.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

