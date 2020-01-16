Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Boosts Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 1.18% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $513,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $256,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 300 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $336,395. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USLM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $94.31 on Thursday. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of $68.20 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $510.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average of $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.51 and a quick ratio of 9.33.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $5.35 per share. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.