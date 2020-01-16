Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Boosts Stake in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,589 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 1.64% of RGC Resources worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 30,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares during the last quarter.

RGCO stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.76. RGC Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $219.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of -0.22.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). RGC Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

