Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Boosts Stake in Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 1.23% of Western New England Bancorp worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,713,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,002,000 after buying an additional 28,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In related news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $249.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. Western New England Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

