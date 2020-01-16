Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 1.34% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 81,003 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of CVGI opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.77.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.