Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Buys 12,417 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.52% of CBIZ worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth $27,568,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 107,492 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth $1,419,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 530,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,393,000 after buying an additional 61,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBZ stock opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.31.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $239.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 5,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $159,010.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,883.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,221 shares of company stock worth $7,279,219. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CBZ. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

