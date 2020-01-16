Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Buys 7,116 Shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,908 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 1.06% of First Community Bankshares worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 68.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 37.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 45.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 59.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $473.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.58.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

First Community Bankshares Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.