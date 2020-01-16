Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Cuts Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.10% of AGCO worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 7.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in AGCO by 6.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.42%. AGCO’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $796,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,208,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,032.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

