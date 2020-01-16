Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,069 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Berry Global Group worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. Berry Global Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.98 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

