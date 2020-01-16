Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned about 0.13% of Huntsman worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN opened at $23.31 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Several analysts have commented on HUN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

